Commentary
also applies
to Confederate heritage
Regarding the commentary on Jan. 12 [“Civilized nations don’t destroy adversaries’ cultural heritage”], I hope that as many Virginia citizens as possible read it. I especially recommend it to people in Charlottesville and Richmond.
It is about the U.S. having made special efforts to prevent destruction of European cultural treasures during World War II. Though the piece is aimed at President Trump vis-a-vis monuments in Iran, I say that it is better applied to the philistines in the U.S. who want Confederate statuary to be taken down and the names of Confederate luminaries removed from streets and schools.
By and large, the South’s citizenry considered their cause to have been just and important enough for them to endure privation and to suffer the loss of thousands of their young men. They died in the effort to prevent the federal government from trampling over Southern rights and culture.
While others might have disagreed, the current “others” have no moral right to destroy those monuments to Southern culture.
Ronald Parsons
Fredericksburg
