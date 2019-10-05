Commonwealth’s attorney deserves reelection
Stafford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen is once again running for reelection. He has been a stable force for Stafford in this role, and we need to vote for him so he can continue his fine work.
He was raised in Stafford and is a man of integrity and jurisprudence. The people of Stafford are blessed to have such a commonwealth’s attorney.
Otto Richter
Stafford
