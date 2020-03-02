Concerns about Bernie are unwarranted
There are problems with the Feb. 21 op-ed [“Why Democrats are concerned about Sanders”].
Fear about the loyalty of Bernie supporters is no reason to block his nomination. It is a reason to help him. The disloyal Bernie voter may be a myth, but the prospect of losing the votes of Bernie-progressives by running a centrist is a greater concern.
There is no evidence that the tweet attacks on the Culinary Workers Union were anything more than Russian bots, but if there are incensed Bernie supporters, they have plenty of reasons to be angry, including lack of a decent job, lack of health care and crushing student debt.
It is not Bernie’s fault that people are hostile online. I get online harassment for supporting Bernie. I just block them.
The author complains that Nina Turner wrote that Biden “repeatedly betrayed black voters” and that Bloomberg is an “oligarch.” Is there a special rule that we can’t criticize Biden’s bad incarceration policies or identify billionaire Bloomberg as an oligarch?
The author claimed that declining young voters in New Hampshire was a reason for concern that Bernie can’t attract new voters, yet he tweeted on Feb. 12 that the falloff in young voters was caused, in part, by “a new Republican-passed law with stricter residence requirements that was aimed at reducing voting by ‘liberal’ students.”
Polling data shows that all our top candidates can beat Trump. There is no reason to sell out our values to elect another anti-worker, anti-environment president. We need health care for all, not health care for some. We need a dramatic change in our carbon use.
Wishy-washy halfway measures will doom the future of our species.
Shelley Pineo–Jensen
Fredericksburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.