Concert of Hope was a wonderful event
I would like to commend Loisann’s Hope House for sponsoring an outstanding Concert of Hope on March 7. Wow!
Original Righteous Brother Bill Medley and his partner, Bucky Heard, gave nearly 1,000 of us the time of our lives at the University of Mary Washington.
Preceding the concert, we saw a video of a local woman who achieved success, primarily due to the foundation Hope House provided her at a dire and pivotal time in her life.
It’s amazing to think that Hope House has been around for more than three decades helping homeless children and families get back on their feet.
What a feel-good evening, with great music, including classics like “You’ve Lost that Loving Feeling” and community support for, and awareness of a vital community organization.
Ron Branscome
Stafford
