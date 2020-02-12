Confederate soldiers were no heroes
Is Ronald Parsons serious? In his Jan. 31 letter [“Commentary also applies to Confederate heritage”], he is saying that Allied attempts during WWII to save cultural treasures from Hitler is akin to keeping statues of “Confederate heroes” from being torn down.
The soldiers of the Confederacy were not heroes, they were traitors. They seceded from the legal United States government. It was sedition. Do you see the Germans of today honoring Nazis because that was part of their heritage?
But the blasphemy for me is him saying that the cause of the Confederacy was “just.” Really?
Does he want to tell Del. Joshua Cole or perhaps the current lieutenant governor that their ancestors should have stayed slaves?
In what world does Parsons live?
I am 77 and could never imagine thinking the Confederate cause was just.
Judy Lawrence
Spotsylvania
