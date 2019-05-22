Confederate statue removal is long overdue
It was astounding to read that editors of The Free Lance–Star support a statute which prevents Virginia localities from removing statues in Charlottesville that honor men who betrayed their country for the cause of preserving and defending slavery.
Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson were two of the worst villains in history. Both men broke their oath of office, shredding the Constitution each of them swore to protect, when they decided to go to war against the United States and kill hundreds of thousands of soldiers in its service.
The Constitution makes clear that is a high crime, a felony, to seek to destroy the government to which you have sworn allegiance. There is not a shadow of a legal doubt that Lee and Jackson committed treason.
Far from being the kindly Southern gentleman he was mythologized to be, Lee tortured and tormented his slaves. He also committed crimes on the battlefield.
During its incursion in Pennsylvania, Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia captured free blacks and brought them back to the South to be turned into slaves. And at the Battle of the Crater in 1864, troops under Lee’s command massacred black Union soldiers who laid down their arms in surrender.
Nazis were tried and executed at Nuremburg for crimes against humanity and genocide for committing the same or very similar criminal acts of depravity as Lee had done 80 years earlier. Yet in Germany today, there are no more statutes glorifying the Nazis.
For descendants of slaves and others, these statues of the oppressors are deeply offensive, like a giant middle finger.
I expected the editors of The Free Lance–Star to approach this issue with less tone deafness than they did. Confederate statues don’t belong in spaces owned and paid for by the people. Their removal is long overdue.
Daniel Zim
Vienna, Va.