Congress should act on gun violence
The American public is similar to the African wildebeest.
When a lion suddenly attacks a wildebeest herd calmly munching grass and drags off one of the herd, they run around in circles for a while, then return to munching grass. The herd has no defense.
This mirrors our actions after mass shootings. We lament the loss of life, but quickly return to our daily habits, knowing it will happen again soon.
The lion will not change its ways. But is there a way to make the lion less lethal? Yes, by defanging it.
For us humans, the parallel would be to defang shooters by removing access to military-style weapons. Congress should act.
Bobby Anderson
Stafford