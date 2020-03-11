Congress should select our presidents
In response to “Reasons to preserve the Electoral College” [Editorial, March 5], the Electoral College was a compromise by our forefathers between a decentralized national popular vote and Congress electing the president (Federalists’ original position).
Now, nearly two-thirds of the states have entered an interstate compact toward a NPV. Having the president elected by Congress is still the best solution for our times for these reasons:
1. We are a representative democracy, not a pure democracy. Thus, the president should be elected by our representatives to Congress.
2. The Electoral College is a flawed compromise because it is not democratic; it can elect a president who does not win the popular vote (causing further divisiveness); it is a winner-take-all solution that cancels the losing votes; and in large-difference states, it cancels the winning votes in excess of the majority.
3. A president elected by Congress would be answerable to Congress, not a nebulous mandate from the Electoral College, eliminating imperious contention with Congress.
4. NPV is a “popularity contest” of loyalty to a party. Congressional selection would be based on who is best qualified, per the majority party, and who will best answer to them.
5. The quasi-popular voting by the Electoral College results in polarization of the country and corruption through wealth-buying with PACs, payoffs to super delegates, huge advertising budgets, etc.
6. Having Congress elect the president will refocus our attention to electing qualified and responsive representatives and senators, as is our duty in a representative democracy.
Congress can still fail us, but by having the president elected by our representatives, maybe we will end this continuing civil war and debate over the Electoral College.
Andrew Johnston
Fredericksburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.