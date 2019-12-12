Address contamination under Sophia Street
Last year, while touring the Old Stone Warehouse before it closed, I noticed that the trickle of water from the building’s basement pressure-relieving pipe installed on the street-side wall showed a pronounced “rainbow streak,” evidence of oil, gasoline or another hydrocarbon contamination. This phenomenon is called thin-film interference.
It had been raining heavily for several days before my visit. I noticed when I exited the building that there had been a gas station across the street where The Hair Studio of Olde Towne is located today, at the intersection of William and Sophia streets in Fredericksburg.
Clearly there is significant contamination in the ground under Sophia Street, probably from one or more old leaking fuel storage tanks on the opposite corner property, or from a spreading downhill plume of contamination from an already decommissioned tank.
I went to the City Hall twice in person to report this, and the only response I got was: “Usually it is the responsibility of the owner of the gas station to deal with oil spills.”
We are about to rebuild the Chatham Bridge along with its on-ramps, effectively burying this probable contamination for who-knows-how-long—contamination that is clearly able to make its way to our precious Rappahannock River.
I have seen no mention or discussion anywhere of this possible contamination, let alone test results from core samples taken from the old gas station or from under Sophia Street.
Leaving this possibility uninvestigated is selfish and irresponsible. I certainly hope this issue has been addressed by the proper authorities and not swept under the proverbial carpet—or in this case, millions of dollars of new roadway.
There is no better time than now to deal with this. Let’s do it right while we have the chance.
Andrew Craig
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.