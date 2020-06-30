The coronavirus
is apolitical
Suppose that a pandemic of drug-resistant tuberculosis was loose upon the world and that it originated in Putin’s prisons in Russia. It was not disclosed to the world until it was too late. The United States had the world’s largest outbreak.
People were coughing up bloody tuberculous sputum and dying by the thousands. Our medical systems, hospitals and doctors were overwhelmed. There was no good treatment. All we could do was follow the advice of our epidemiologists and practice social distancing, wear masks and do testing.
We had millions of cases in a few months. Thousands died. But our president told us we had it under control and masks and social distancing were not mandatory. He even set a terrible example by holding mass meetings in enclosed areas and not wearing a mask himself, as well as cutting back on testing for fear of finding more positive cases.
Would our so-called patriots be so concerned with their personal freedom and constitutional rights that they would risk a face full of bloody tuberculous sputum?
Well, today’s conditions are worse. The coronavirus is much more infectious than tuberculosis. It can be spread by asymptomatic carriers as well. And it is spread the same way, through the air.
The virus is apolitical. It infects patriots, Democrats, Republicans, believers and atheists the same way.
So what can we do? The answer is: listen to our doctors, not our politicians. They are not the enemy.
And vote!
Ronald A. Apter, M.D.
Spotsylvania
