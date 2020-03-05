Corruption door swings both ways, Donnie
With regard to Donnie Johnston’s article [“Trump jumps from one controversy to another,” Feb.18], one paragraph jumped out at me: “Now even the most ardent Trump supporter has to admit that both the Ukraine deal and the Stone sentence reduction sounds like something that would happen in communist Russia, not the United States of America.”
How soon does Donnie forget that FBI Director James Comey stood in front of the same citizens of same United States of America on July 3, 2016, to proclaim that although the fact that Hillary Clinton had classified information on unsecured servers and deleted 33,000 emails and ignored subpoenas from Congress to produce said emails, no charges would be brought against her even though she was running for POTUS at the time?
Everyone with integrity at the FBI realized that their spouses, friends, sons and daughters would be rotting in jail for the same crimes. Those of us on the other side of the aisle felt this indeed sounded like something that would only happen in communist Russia.
Blatant evidence was ignored because of the mighty Clinton machine, which believed that she would be elected POTUS and everything would be forgotten.
Like everything else that has to do with the Democrats, it was a news story for a day or two and then the mainstream media, a real branch of the DNC, went on to something else because, don’t you know, only Republicans are corrupt.
Donnie has to remember that the door swings both ways, and we will never forget what the communist-sounding swamp did in 2016.
Rose Ann Harris
Spotsylvania
