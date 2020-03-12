Councilman Kelly deserves to be re-elected
I strongly support the election of Matt Kelly for the at-large seat on the Fredericksburg City Council.
I have known Matt for 20 years and I am aware of his love for this city, and what it takes to govern it responsibly. He fully understands the difficulty of honoring the past, taking care of the present and planning for the future.
The three main ‘clients’ of the council are first and foremost, the residents, followed by business and tourism. City services and opportunities must be available to all residents. The city should also be a place where businesses want to settle.
As for tourism, the local attractions should be mobile and refreshed, so that the city will not become a “one and done” destination. The acquisition of the baseball team is one example.
To accomplish success in these areas, the council should enact ordinances and establish policies and procedures, and then follow them. These guidelines should not be altered or misapplied, but changed only after informed debate. Matt Kelly has shown himself to be a steady defender of this governing philosophy.
Matt has shown a consistent position of reluctantly raising revenue through increased taxes. He couples this with a disciplined allocation of tax revenues to only those activities which justified the tax increase.
His work ethic and dedication to the success of this city convince me that he fits the true definition of public servant, and should be re-elected with a opportunity to continue his service to the city.
Daniel Fahy
Fredericksburg
