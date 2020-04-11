Councilwoman Devine deserves
re-election
I strongly support the re-election of Kerry Devine for the at-large seat on the Fredericksburg City Council.
I have known Kerry for more than 20 years, and I am fully aware of her contributions to the city she loves.
To take care of current needs and plan for the future, the council must rely on valid statistics, studies and trends. It is in the interpretation of these elements, which will determine the quality of life for the residents. Kerry does her homework and comes to meetings prepared to make the best decisions for the city.
But it is the area of education where Kerry sets herself apart. The council works with the School Board to provide the necessary elements for a quality education. To Kerry, as an educator, the numbers in this arena have faces and names, and this morphs into a passion for this area of city responsibility.
With her inside knowledge, Kerry knows what the city needs in terms of school facilities and a quality teaching staff. Her talent, work ethic and passion are needed by the city.
Daniel P. Fahy
Fredericksburg
