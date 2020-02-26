A county credit card is not a blank check
I am a resident of King George County and found myself quite bothered while reading the article about the ongoing violations and potential misuse of county government funds by some of the county credit cardholders [“King George puts stricter policies in place for county credit cards,” Feb. 21].
Any and all purchases being made by county employees (especially those who are in possession of credit cards) should be held to the highest standards to ensure that our county tax dollars are being spent wisely and honestly. Any purchases should be pre-approved and have a paper trail showing approval/authorization before the purchases are made.
ALL receipts for purchase should be attached to the cardholder’s monthly statement. The cardholders should not be allowing businesses to charge them state sales tax, since the county is exempt, and there should be monthly reviews and quarterly audits done on purchases made with these county government credit cards.
I question the part in the article that stated that, “Supervisors and county workers also can use them for business meals.”
K.G. is a government entity, so why in the world are the county’s taxpayer dollars being used for “business meals” !?? We are not a big corporation that can afford to feed our employees and the folks that they have business dealings with!
K.G. county officials need to delve into this problem immediately!
Regular audits need to be done. If a county credit cardholder is not being fiscally responsible and following the regulations and providing receipts, then their card should be taken away from them. These cardholders are custodians of our taxpayer dollars, and if “some people find the process burdensome,” then take the credit card from that cardholder!
Debi Florschutz
King George
