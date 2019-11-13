County-issued

marriage license

required for Real ID

You have published two recent articles about the new Real ID drivers’ licenses in which it was stated that a marriage certificate is required for proof of a name change.

It should be noted that a county government-issued marriage license is required versus a marriage certificate. My wife applied for the new license with our marriage certificate signed by the priest who performed the service, but this was not acceptable at the DMV. We had to contact the county where we were married and obtain a license.

You should make this distinction known to your readers so they will not go through the additional grief and delay that my wife had to experience.

Marion Dongieux

Montross

