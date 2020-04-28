COVID-19’s one
silver lining
The only good thing that has come out of this virus is that every time you turn on the TV, you don’t hear how many people were shot or robbed that day.
So the virus is keeping us inside, which is great.
But we are so sorry for all of the families who have lost loved ones.
Things will never be the same.
God bless us all, and try to stay healthy.
Earl, Sonny
and Duke Ellington
Stafford
