Paul Milde’s service as Stafford County’s Aquia District supervisor demonstrated his fitness to serve the Virginia House of Delegates’ 28th District.
Milde’s biggest goal as supervisor was to preserve the environmentally sensitive Crow’s Nest peninsula. Campaign promises are easily made; he produced results. He coordinated the effort to secure federal, state and nonprofit funding to purchase and preserve part the land at Crow’s Nest. Milde followed up by supporting establishment of local programs that encourage preservation of the remaining portions of the peninsula.
Let’s be clear: Other people came before Milde—including former Aquia Supervisor Kandy Hilliard and Save Crow’s Nest founder Cecilia Kirkman—and helped generate support to preserve it. But it was Milde who orchestrated and implemented the protections for the land, which is now the Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve, characterized as one of the state’s highest land conservation achievements by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
I want my representative in Richmond to be equally tenacious in fighting for needed change.
During his tenure as Aquia supervisor, Milde also provided excellent constituent service.
I once watched him speak at a church picnic. Despite the summer heat and his obvious discomfort, clad in a business suit, he passionately spoke on the value of volunteer service, staying afterward to meet and greet everyone.
I don’t always agree with Milde, but he can get things done and he listens. I will vote for Milde in the Nov. 5 election.
Debrarae Karnes
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.