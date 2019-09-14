Cuccinelli deserves better than N.Y. Daily News reprint
When the FLS was locally owned, the editorial page printed a generous number of letters from its readers every day, creating a close community relationship. Currently, it publishes very few letters from its readers and resorts to long editorials and articles from out of state.
One article reprinted last month was from the New York Daily News and maligned Ken Cuccinelli, former Virginia attorney general and nominee for governor of Virginia.
While attorney general, Cuccinelli launched a new level of expert advocacy that resulted in respect for our state and ended frivolous lawsuits. Sadly, his party ignored his next step to run for governor by recommending another party member, but Cuccinelli prevailed and became the de facto nominee. This resulted in the Republican Party withholding financial and political support from him.
Terry McAuliffe, his Democratic opponent, was strongly endorsed by his party, received multimillion dollar donations from across the country, and backing from political allies like Bill Clinton to fund an avalanche of disruptive ads, airing mainly to women in regards to the law on abortion. In spite of all this, Cuccinelli’s loss was only by 2.5 percent of the total votes cast, showing voter approval for his leadership.
On June 10, President Trump appointed Cuccinelli as acting director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services office. Because of his devotion and respect for the law, it is expected that he will bring the volatile immigration crossings at our border into a viable policy that is legally fair to our country—something previous presidents from Bill Clinton to Barack Obama and their administrations had not accomplished.
Marion Steinbronn
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.