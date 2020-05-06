Community is essential to the basic foundation of society. Without community, society falls into chaos and meaningless destruction and violence. Without community, man has no soul.
When you analyze the definition of community you see it has two meanings. The first is the idea of a common collective of people who live in an area and who share characteristics. This is easily understood and recognized by many. However, the second meaning of community is less appreciated and valued as it is often overlooked. It is the idea of fellowship with others based on common goals and values.
Fredericksburg is a special place, and numerous people from different backgrounds consider this city and surrounding land as their home and community. Prior to the quarantine and corona madness we all lived in isolated bubbles with hardly any passing interaction with others around us. This isn’t conducive to cultivating a strong community.
However, the quarantine has sparked a change! The community is coming together to help their neighbors and provide goodwill and camaraderie in these difficult times. We are socializing more intimately. We are connecting with those around us!
I hope that after corona, we will continue to maintain this momentum and move forward to a brighter future for our community!
Zachary Champ
Spotsylvania
