Cupka is forthcoming
with voters
I couldn’t help having a feeling of schadenfreude seeing that a letter to the editor [“Ruby Brabo deserves to be re-elected] was published on the same day as Cathy Dyson’s article in the Oct. 19 Free Lance–Star [“Villages project an issue in K. G. campaign”].
In the article, Supervisor Richard Granger said he was concerned about the “serious allegations” against Brabo. Dyson’s article quoted a message where Brabo allegedly asked, “Is there another name we can use other than yours? Such as your wife?” When the [unnamed] person said to use the name of a wife or employee, Brabo responded, “Let’s do that. Safer.”
We should vote someone into office whose integrity and honesty are above reproach. That someone is Annie Cupka. She worked for years as a police officer in Arlington County. She has passed a thorough background investigation. Her integrity, honesty and maturity are without question. She came to King George to raise her children in a rural community. She has contributed to many worthy causes.
She is very forthcoming and to the point. An example is the Smoot Library. She said we should keep it under our control to honor the request of Mrs. Smoot. Also, on the issue of who should pay for the Service Authority debt, she said it should be put to the voters in referendum.
Straight to the point as opposed to the others talking around the issue.
Charles Hume
King George
