Cut out the health care middlemen
There is widespread agreement that our “multiple-payer” health insurance system isn’t doing what any good system should do. It doesn’t cover everyone, and it’s failing to control costs.
Just how badly that system is failing is highlighted in a new study in the “Annals of Internal Medicine,” which found that compared to a “single-payer” system like Canada’s, we waste more than $600 billion a year on administrative costs alone. These are costs over and above what it takes to run a single-payer system.
Why so much waste? Blame the health insurance industry, which covers a majority of Americans. Health insurance companies don’t deliver any health care. Their job is to take our dollars and then, to protect their profits, spend as little as possible on our health care.
In other words, we waste that $600 billion each year to accommodate a middleman.
The whole idea of a single-payer system, such as Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All, is to make sure those $600 billion are instead spent on patient care, not a bloated medical bureaucracy. Absent that waste, there’s enough money in health care to give everyone “first dollar” coverage (no out-of-pocket costs) for all medically necessary care.
Obamacare, based on our deeply flawed multiple-payer system, cannot fix this waste. Neither, for the same reason, can so-called “public option” plans. Only Single Payer Medicare for All will.
Jay Brock
Fredericksburg
