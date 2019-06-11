Cuts in housing assistance will affect thousands
HUD Secretary Ben Carson’s new proposal to cut housing for undocumented immigrants will have drastic implications for both undocumented and legal residents.
Carson’s proposal calls for cutting housing assistance for thousands of people, including more than 55,000 children who are U.S. citizens or legal residents.
Under the current housing assistance program, mixed-status families can still receive housing assistance as long as one of the members of the household is eligible.
This enables families to stay together while pursuing a legitimate path to citizenship.
The housing program that Carson is seeking to discontinue is a critical component of the legal path to citizenship for many families.
Cutting programs like this one does more than splitting up families.
It also adds another obstacle in the path to citizenship for hardworking individuals who are seeking to pursue the American dream.
Matthew Hall
King George