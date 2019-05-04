Cyclists should not get a police escort
I came home from church last Sunday and was looking out my window and saw four deputies on motorcycles riding two abreast. I told my wife that it must be a funeral possession.
You can imagine my surprise when I saw about 20 bicyclists following the deputies. The traffic was backed up at least two miles, but the bicycle riders were enjoying themselves—and to heck with whoever was inconvenienced.
I thought this was a terrible waste of taxpayers money, so I called the Sheriff’s Department and lodged a complaint. He said that VDOT had requested the escort. There are people riding bicycles on this road all the time without a police escort. I would also recommend they take a look at riding in all the parks in the area.
I moved into this area about 39 years ago and have seen our quality of life fall apart ever since. We have to put up with loud music, loud mufflers on cars, and jake brakes on trucks.
I get so sick of seeing all the logging trucks passing our house. I fear there soon won’t be a tree left south of our area with all the building going on.
I am now 73 years old and can’t believe how our country is changing. May God help us.
Leo Breeden Jr.
Spotsylvania