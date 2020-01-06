Death penalty is rife with unacceptable errors
I am writing in response to the Dec. 28 op-ed by Charles Stimson [“Death is an appropriate punishment for some crimes”]. I find it puzzling how he can still support the death penalty given the many flaws that he rightly identifies: “racist prosecutors, bad judges or incompetent defense attorneys.”
Mr. Stimson greatly underestimates the mistakes that happen in capital cases. In reality, 166 people have been found innocent after being sentenced to death in the United States since 1976.
In that same time period, there have been 1,512 executions carried out. Only God knows how many of those killed in the name of retribution were innocent.
That is a ratio of at least one innocent person sentenced to death for every nine executed. This is not an “occasional” mistake, but a shocking and unacceptable error rate.
Mr. Stimson writes that such mistakes are no more problematic than an unjust sentence served in prison. A person wrongfully convicted can be freed from prison and compensated by the state for the time lost behind bars.
In Virginia alone, there have been 18 people wrongfully convicted of murder since 1989 and subsequently released from prison. But you cannot compensate an innocent person from the grave.
How many innocent people are we willing to kill in order to mete out retribution to those who carry out heinous crimes?
Michael Stone
Executive Director
Virginians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty
Richmond
