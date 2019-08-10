Deficit editorial focused only on Mueller probe cost?
I just read the Richmond Times–Dispatch’s Aug. 2 summary regarding Congress and the deficit [“Congress finds something it can agree on—adding to the deficit”]. I agreed with their sentiments—up to the reference to the expenses for the Mueller investigation. Of the $4.7 trillion FY2019 federal budget, the one expense the editorial focused on was $35 million for the Mueller investigation, some .0007 percent of the entire budget?
Also, Paul Manafort’s fines alone, which resulted from this investigation, were $46 million, more than enough to cover the Muller investigations.
Gary Greenhalgh
Locust Grove