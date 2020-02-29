Define the line between moral
and immoral
Sen. Bernie Sanders has stated that Mayor Bloomberg’s wealth is immoral and that we should not have billionaires. That begs a question that the media pundits appear unwilling to ask him: What is the level of wealth that marks the line between moral and immoral?
Is it $900 million, $500 million, $100 million, or $1 million? One can easily expand on this question of morality. How many homes should a childless or empty-nest couple be allowed to own before it becomes immoral—one, three, 10?
Should the size of a home reflect one’s morality? Compare the average space of an apartment in Washington, D.C. (700 square feet) to former VP Al Gore’s 10,000-square-foot home. And how many cars should one own before it becomes immoral?
Sen. Sanders also indicated that individuals should only be allowed to have so much wealth while we have 500,000 people sleeping on the streets. How many could he house in his second or third homes? How many could the activist actors house in their mansions and multiple properties?
If one wants to declare something immoral, they should be able to define the line between moral and immoral. When will Senators Sanders and Warren be pressed on this question so each of us know where we would stand in a Sanders or Warren administration?
Todd Blose
Stafford
