Del. Cole has some explaining to do
The Free Lance–Star’s March 9 editorial [“House picks politics over professionalism”] illustrated everything that’s wrong with politics in Virginia. More troubling, it also highlighted either the complicity or ineffectiveness of Del. Joshua Cole.
As made clear in reporting on the vacancy in our General District Court, the Senate of Virginia supported the nomination of Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney LaBravia Jenkins. Despite this strong bipartisan support, the House of Delegates blocked Jenkins’ appointment to the bench.
Where was Joshua Cole? If he supported this appointment, how could he be overruled? And if Democrat leadership or the membership of the House Courts of Justice Committee refused to appoint Jenkins, what prevented Cole from reaching across the aisle to garner Republican support for Jenkins’ appointment to the seat—just as Sens. Richard Stuart and Bryce Reeves did in the Senate?
There are only two possible reasons Jenkins failed to be appointed: Either Joshua Cole was complicit in her being blocked, or is so ineffective that his party’s own leadership will not support his judgment on matters important to our region.
We have either narrowly elected a delegate who will not stand up to his own party on matters of importance to our region, or we have elected one who is entirely ineffective. The real losers are the people of Stafford and Fredericksburg.
Jennifer Fousek
Stafford
