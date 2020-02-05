Del. Joshua Cole’s
bill endangers public safety
The Free Lance–Star was right to oppose Del. Joshua Cole’s bill (HB 274) because it would prevent certain teenage killers from being tried as adults or incarcerated beyond age 21. [“Teenage killers should be tried as adults,” Jan. 29]
Cole’s bill endangers public safety in an additional way: it would allow violent offenders to have access to guns. The bill would change the law to allow certain 14- or 15-year-olds who commit “murder,” “rape” or “kidnapping” to later “possess or transport” a gun.
It would do this by changing the number “14” to “16” in the state law against “possession or transportation of firearms” by felons and violent offenders, which is found in the Virginia Code at § 18.2-308.2(A).
Hans Bader
Arlington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.