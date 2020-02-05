Del. Joshua Cole’s

bill endangers public safety

The Free Lance–Star was right to oppose Del. Joshua Cole’s bill (HB 274) because it would prevent certain teenage killers from being tried as adults or incarcerated beyond age 21. [“Teenage killers should be tried as adults,” Jan. 29]

Cole’s bill endangers public safety in an additional way: it would allow violent offenders to have access to guns. The bill would change the law to allow certain 14- or 15-year-olds who commit “murder,” “rape” or “kidnapping” to later “possess or transport” a gun.

It would do this by changing the number “14” to “16” in the state law against “possession or transportation of firearms” by felons and violent offenders, which is found in the Virginia Code at § 18.2-308.2(A).

Hans Bader

Arlington

Tags

Load comments