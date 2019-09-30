Del. Ransone hypocritically attacks ‘outsiders’
Is it possible for Del. Margaret Ransone to explain what she means in her recent messages to constituents when she warns about “outsiders” trying to influence Virginia elections?
On June 26, at a private, invitation-only meeting with the NRA in Fredericksburg, she repeated her warning. The “outsider” to whom she referred is a 25-year-old young man who is helping Ransone’s challenger, Francis Edwards, conduct canvassing and phone-banking to get out the vote.
Meanwhile, super-wealthy GOP donor Richard Uihlein, an Illinois billionaire who has given millions to national conservative groups, just donated $500,000 to Del. Nick Freitas, R–Culpeper, for his campaign.
You will recall that Freitas is so disorganized and incompetent that he did not file to run in the November 2019 election before the filing deadline and is now running as a write-in candidate.
Freitas is now spreading around this $500,000 from an outsider to Virginia Republican candidates who are in danger of losing their seats in November.
Should we expect Del. Ransone to criticize this outside support to Freitas? I’m not holding my breath.
After all, in Ransone’s world, it’s wrong for a Democrat’s campaign to be aided by one young campaign worker, while it’s just fine with her for Republicans to accept half-a-million dollars from an Illinois billionaire.
It’s known as hypocrisy.
Joe Schlatter
Heathsville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.