Del. Thomas is positive leader for 28th District
It’s time to praise the Honorable Robert M. “Bob” Thomas. He is truly the representative of the constituents in the 28th District. Newly elected, he reached out and sought citizens’ input on critical issues.
He went to Richmond to work on those citizen priority subjects: health insurance for those in desperate need; education with teacher pay raises the collateral objective; transportation and highway improvement funding; and tax relief .
His strong leadership and positive extra effort have been applauded and recognized throughout the 28th District. He should be proud as he continues to address his successes and the next steps in his campaign.
His opponent has decided to conduct a negative campaign. I hate to go to my mailbox every day and find campaign flyers filled with innuendo, half-truths and downright misleading statements. Certainly Mr. Milde can’t believe that his path to the State House is paved with these malodorous flyers. What is his platform? What does he stand for? I see nothing in his campaign that is viable.
But I do see the results of Bob Thomas’ efforts: a 5 percent teacher pay raise; added funding to all school districts for K–12 education; and his pro-life record . to restrict taxpayer funding for abortions and for more detailed reporting of the reasons for abortions in Virginia.
Virginians cannot afford obstructionists and delegates who just say “no.” We need engaged, intelligent conversation, compromise and cooperation to keep the commonwealth moving forward.
Bob Thomas has been an honest broker, open and conversant on his actions and intent. Civility, common sense and fact-based decisions have been the strength and reason behind his votes in Richmond.
Your vote on June 11th will determine if the district continues on a positive road.
Byron K. Hinton
Stafford