Del. Bob Thomas has earned another term
I wish to express my support for conservative Republican Bob Thomas, who is running for re-election in Virginia’s 28th House of Delegates’ District.
Bob has always possessed a strong commitment to serve his country and community. As such, he enlisted in the Marines at the age of 18, and upon receiving an honorable discharge, opened his own business in the Fredericksburg area and became a resident here with his wife and large family.
Bob served his community admirably again for six years as a member of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors, after which he was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates.
In his first term in office as our Republican delegate, Bob has shown strong leadership by having more bills passed than any other freshman legislator and, as a result, he has received numerous awards.
For example, in the area of transportation, he received the “Free Enterprise Award” from the Virginia Chamber of Commerce for introducing and passing laws to address this area’s growing congestion on our roads.
Bob also worked to improve our schools by submitting a budget amendment to increase funding for our schools. His bill creating school protection officers to protect our children passed the full legislature, but was vetoed by Gov. Ralph Northam.
The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors awarded Bob its “Rookie of the Year Award” for his voting record, which contributed positively to the regional economy.
We are indeed fortunate to have elected a delegate in the 28th District who is highly effective and has a proven record of achievement. Please vote for conservative Republican Bob Thomas in the Republican primary on June 11.
Charles B. Roberts
Stafford