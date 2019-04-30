Del. Bob Thomas supports our first responders
As a student at Stafford County High School and the son of a sheriff’s deputy, few issues facing Virginia are as important to me as public safety.
My father is a first sergeant with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Department, serving on multiple teams, including the dive, bike and ATV teams. Every day my dad leaves, it could be the last time I see him. It’s heartbreaking when people don’t respect law enforcement officers, because I personally know the men and women serving in these roles are willing to die to protect us.
I’m proud of my father, and I’m proud to stand with Del. Bob Thomas because he supports our law enforcement and first responder community. Del. Thomas has taken a particular interest in responsible funding for law-enforcement priorities. In 2018, he passed a budget amendment to increase sheriff’s deputies’ pay and has a record of success on public safety related issues.
We’re similar in that Del. Thomas’ father-in-law served both as a Virginia state trooper and as a deputy with the Stafford Sheriff’s Office. He understands the personal sacrifice made each day by those who wear a badge.
Del. Thomas is the clear choice to represent the 28th District in Richmond. I know he supports law enforcement officers like my father. That’s why he deserves our vote in the Republican primary election on June 11.
Matthew Purcell
Stafford