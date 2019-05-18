Delegate put public safety at risk
I received a letter from Del. Margaret Ransone, 99th District, whom I have supported in the past, on how proud she was in defeating HR 1691, which would have imposed a penalty for the “manufacture, import, sale, transfer, or possession of undetectable firearms.”
Now we have gone too far abusing the notion of protecting the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms.
How in the world is allowing a citizen to bear a firearm that is undetectable by the X-ray machines used by a security screener a right? Not only are the makers of 3-D printed firearms avoiding the law requiring a license to build and sell them, now they can build firearms which cannot be detected.
The Virginia House is putting public safety at risk in areas where an X-ray machine is typically used, such as airports, courtrooms, large public gatherings, and presidential and congressional meeting/speaking events.
We already allow mentally ill individuals to purchase firearms so we don’t infringe on their rights. Now you allow 3-D printed, undetectable firearms.
Law-abiding citizens do not need 3-D printed firearms that are removed from manufacturing safety standards. We have enough problems with the people who claim they forgot about the gun in their backpack.
Margaret Ransone, it is time to explain why you would not support such a bill concerning public safety.
Dennis Askin
King George