I recently stopped by Port Kinsale Marina’s office where we’ve docked our boat for 17 years. To my surprise, Delegate Margaret Ransone was manning the office. Taking advantage of the opportunity to ask a question, I began saying, "Northern Neck black people don’t know who you are." Ransone interrupted saying she wouldn’t discuss district matters "here."
As her constituent, I had one question. She interrupted, repeated her statement then asked me to leave. Knowing Ransone avoids certain events and constituents, I wanted to understand why she refuses invitations from the Westmoreland NAACP (and other NAACP committees).
Traveling around Westmoreland County, having witnessed the poverty that exists in many communities, we need answers from our delegate. Asking once more, Ransone insisted I leave otherwise she would call the sheriff to have me removed! I was stunned. Then, attempting to schedule a conversation for later that day, she instructed me to call her offices. I called that evening but have yet to receive a return call.
I didn’t threaten Ransone, her family nor raise my voice yet she felt the need to call the sheriff.
Does asking representatives uncomfortable questions result in law enforcement threats? Does Ransone represent all of us? Or a select few?
Ransone’s behavior as a public servant is unacceptable and reprehensible. We deserve representation that is accessible, honorable, respectful and people-focused. Let's replace her with Francis Edwards on Nov. 5th.
Hope Jackson
Kinsale
