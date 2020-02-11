Democratic Party is imploding on itself

Political events over the past week have exposed the dirty little secret that everyone knows: the Democratic Party is in total disarray and imploding on itself.

From the farce of the impeachment trial and subsequent acquittal of President Trump to the debacle of the Democratic caucus in Iowa, the Democrats just can’t do anything right. They are coming apart at the seams, and their frustration was readily apparent in their behavior at the State of the Union address.

President Trump spent a little over an hour extolling the successes of his administration. He also brought attention to a whole litany of citizens, from a 100-year-old veteran and a former drug addict to a family who lost their husband/father in Iraq and a young fourth- grader trying to get out of a low-performing school. These are people who exemplify what it is to be an American, and we should celebrate them and their stories.

And most in attendance at the SOTU did, with the exception of the Democrats. It was astonishing to see the Democratic senators and representatives sitting and not clapping while these patriots were being introduced.

Then, in what can only be described as a childish, immature temper tantrum, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ripped her copies of the president’s speech to shreds while the nation watched. Afterward, she turned to her cronies in the chamber and held the pieces of paper aloft like the proverbial gladiator, gloating and celebrating what she had done.

This extremely disrespectful show of churlishness exemplifies the current attitude of the Democratic Party. Their hatred for Donald Trump has so consumed them they aren’t even trying to hide it anymore.

Not to mention, these Keystone Kops can’t even run a caucus and they want to run a country? No thanks.

Scott Karhan

Culpeper

