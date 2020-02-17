Democrats act to disenfranchise Virginia voters
It’s customary for The Free Lance–Star to run pro-con editorials on Sunday. However, the Feb. 9 guest columnists were both in favor of scrapping the caucus system—with the paper providing no print space in defense of this time-honored process of retail politics.
There are few places left in our nation where voters can assemble down to the neighborhood level to make their presidential picks. The Iowa caucus requires candidates to travel to the hamlets and diners to engage in personal conversations with voters.
The caucus is far preferable to a primary in which astronomical funds are spent on 60-second television ads and (only if the state is deemed worthy by the campaigns) a candidate may parachute in for a brief appearance.
These editorials promoting kooky California notions of “ranked choice voting” are akin to the most recent failed progressive experiment: the “Shadow” voter app dreamed up by young political operatives from outside the state. Don’t think that these ill-conceived and dangerous proposals won’t be implemented here.
Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, has rushed through a bill (HB 177) to essentially abolish the Electoral College, thus disenfranchising Virginia voters.
Keep the power in the hands of the people, not the progressive technocrats. Contact your Virginia legislators in Richmond before it is too late, as all sorts of mischief is afoot in Richmond: counting inmates for redistricting, having 16-year-olds qualified as voters, and other proposals which would produce an inviting climate for voter fraud in the commonwealth.
Laurie Tryfiates
Spotsylvania
