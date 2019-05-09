Democrats are destroying their own party
The Democrat Party is disintegrating before our very eyes, and none of them even realize it. A once proud collection of politicians who were willing to compromise with their counterparts across the aisle has become an angry, intolerant, dismissive rabble.
Their hate for everything Donald Trump has driven them to fits of questionable behavior that should make their constituents cringe and sigh. From their blind support for an anti-semitic, bigoted congresswoman to the spectacle of eating fried chicken during a House Committee hearing, the Democrats are literally riding the crazy train.
It is readily apparent to even the casual observer that the Democrats’ long term plan is to change the rules when they don’t win. From wanting to add more justices to the Supreme Court, to eliminating the Electoral College, they are stretching the bounds of credibility.
Their unprofessional behavior at both the Kavanaugh hearings and more recently, when Attorney General Barr testified, have shown the American people just how unhinged they have become. They slandered Barr by accusing him of lying, of being President Trump’s lawyer instead of the people’s lawyer, and have even attempted to coerce him into breaking the law by releasing classified information from the Mueller Report.
And it appears that the Democratic candidates running for president are all vying to see who can buy the most votes by either giving away the most stuff or changing our laws to get and keep people out of trouble. Some examples : lowering the voting age to 16, “free” college tuition, wiping out all college loan debt, making marijuana legal and allowing felons in prison to vote. This is all about getting more votes.
It’s sad and discomforting to watch these politicians destroy their party. Hopefully they won’t destroy our nation in the process.
Scott Karhan
Culpeper