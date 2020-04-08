Democrats loaded relief bill with pork
I am fed-up with the lies and misrepresentations made by the opponents of the Trump administration.
Before the $2 trillion relief bill passed, I saw House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the news saying something to the effect that the Republicans voted against $600 million in food stamps.
They didn’t vote against food stamps, they voted against the millions of dollars in pork added to the bill, such as $25 million for the Kennedy Center, and millions more for the Post Office debt, jet plane pollution, FDA review of sunscreen, NASA and others.
This pork barrel waste had nothing to do with
the coronavirus relief.
The Republicans succeeded in getting some of the waste scaled back, Though unhappy, they then passed the bill and President Trump signed
it to provide relief to
those who needed it
even though millions went to pet pork barrel projects.
Despite the contrary efforts of some, we will weather this crisis because of the heroic efforts of our emergency responders and caregivers, and rise again like the phoenix.
MSGT. William Santina (USMC–Retired)
Spotsylvania
