Democrats taking advantage of
coronavirus relief
While companies are going bankrupt and Americans are losing their jobs, I’m sick of watching dead-eyed Democrats get in front of TV cameras, promising every American free stuff and untold riches—while blaming Republicans for the layoffs and business failures.
Democrats have no choice but to march in lock-step; otherwise their DNC campaign funds will flow to their opponents.
The goal, of course, is to take back the presidency and the Senate, and the DNC knows that is possible only if the U.S. economy collapses while Trump is president and Republicans control the Senate.
Consider what Senate Democrats (with the advice of House Speaker Pelosi), have done just in the past week. They stuffed the stimulus package with Democrat wish-lists that have nothing to do with COVID-19 or with saving jobs, knowing full well that everything they demand will help them achieve their goal of bankrupting America.
Please, God, expose their scheme to every voter.
Stephen Blanton
Fredericksburg
