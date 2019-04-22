Dem0crats hurting themselves by not letting go of probe
I’m so tired of investigations chewing the same old rag.
Yesterday, President Trump tried to end the Mueller probe. Today, Trump criticizes the report. Do you ever print something positive, i.e., Trump has the lowest unemployment rate and the highest stock market?
In the past two years, can you name one positive idea the Democratic Party has suggested? They are hurting themselves by not letting go of the Mueller report. Money wasted.
And speaking of that, as taxes in the ‘Burg go up, the potholes get deeper.
Wayne Shover
Fredericksburg