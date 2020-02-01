Dems object to rules that keep elections fair and honest
In the Jan. 21 AP article [“’U.S. voters facing a variety of barriers”] Geoff Mulvihill claims Republicans keep many Democrats from voting by making it difficult for them to register by purging voter rolls of ineligible persons and by requiring voter identification.
Mulvihill perfectly articulates the Democrat victimhood ideology and the Associated Press reveals its commitment to Democrat Party causes.
Why do Democrats object to removing dead people or people who have moved to other states from the voter rolls?
Why do Democrats object to removing illegal aliens?
Why do they object to showing an identification card at polling locations?
Democrats lost in 2016, and to win in 2020, they’re going to have to cheat. To do that, they’ll have to eliminate all these rules that help keep elections honest.
Stephen Blanton
Fredericksburg
