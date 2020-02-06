Dems’ behavior at State of the Union was rude

After watching the State of the Union speech, I was impressed with what the president has accomplished. I spoke with a person high in the City of Norfolk, who told me his city has seen a great reduction in crime.

“What do you attribute this to?” I asked. “The good economy, the fact that people are employed again,” he answered. He felt Trump had impacted the city.

After watching the speech, I was appalled at the rudeness of Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats. How can they not appreciate the improvements to America?

It is sad to see this disrespect and rude behavior toward our president on national TV during a truly great speech. Leave your baggage at home.

Joan Melville–Kohls

Stafford

