Dems’ behavior at State of the Union was rude
After watching the State of the Union speech, I was impressed with what the president has accomplished. I spoke with a person high in the City of Norfolk, who told me his city has seen a great reduction in crime.
“What do you attribute this to?” I asked. “The good economy, the fact that people are employed again,” he answered. He felt Trump had impacted the city.
After watching the speech, I was appalled at the rudeness of Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats. How can they not appreciate the improvements to America?
It is sad to see this disrespect and rude behavior toward our president on national TV during a truly great speech. Leave your baggage at home.
Joan Melville–Kohls
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.