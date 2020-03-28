Democrats using coronavirus crisis to restructure nation
On March 25, the U.S. Senate agreed to a $2 trillion economic rescue package. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that it didn’t include a lot of things she included in the House bill that she proposed earlier in the week, and it’s no wonder.
Hidden in her extensive 1,000-page bill was a list of billions of dollars in vote-getting giveaways. House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., stated that the relief legislation was “an opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.”
The socialist Democrats in Congress are still trying to do what President Obama failed to do and “fundamentally change the United States of America.”
Hardworking American taxpayers and the many who are retired want the federal government to address the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic crisis that impacts all Americans!
This can be done within the framework of the U.S. Constitution on which our country was founded. No greater document exists for the protection and freedom of the citizens of any country.
In November, tell Democrats at the ballot box that socialism will never work. Venezuela is a tragic example of how quickly a rich country can be destroyed by it.
Linda Gray Coates
Colonial Beach
