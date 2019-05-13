Despite her problems, Dr. DuPont is a good physician
I was very happy to read that the judge was lenient in his sentence of Dr. DuPont [“Fredericksburg-area podiatrist sentenced to probation in prescription drug case,” May 1]. She was my doctor for many years and was very good at her profession. She made me feel relaxed and at ease as she performed whatever task that I was there for.
My hope now is that she will turn her life around and at some point get her medical license reinstated and go back to helping people in the manner and level that she is capable of doing. She is a fine doctor, and I would go back to her in a minute.
Neal Pearce
Stafford