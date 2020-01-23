Development

would ruin

bucolic Hartwood

Good-bye, rural Hartwood! Westlake Development is asking Stafford County to change its Comprehensive Plan, Urban Services Area and zoning laws to allow Westlake to build over 1,100 dwellings in Hartwood.

Westlake received approval to build 701 homes (four to an acre) in the late 1980s. (Stafford received no proffers for these). Now they want approval to build 120 more houses and 280 townhouses. They want Hartwood to be a “High Density Urban Area.”

This request is ridiculous and goes against all current county planning. Their proffers for the new requests will not cover the costs to taxpayers. The additional stress on already crowded Route 17, and on schools, public services, etc. will be mostly borne by taxpayers.

This development in rural Hartwood will entirely change the complexion of once beautiful downtown Hartwood and overtax all local schools and roads.

Approving this request will prove, once again, that supervisors care little about retaining at least a part of the rural character of Stafford County, and that money is their real driver.

Please call your county supervisor, the county Planning Commission and your School Board member and ask them to vote “No!”

Bob Buchanan

Hartwood

