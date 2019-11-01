At the candidates’ forum at Lafayette Station, I had a chance to see the two candidates for Commonwealth Attorney in the same room answering questions. Unfortunately, much of the electorate won’t get a chance to see them together. That’s too bad .
Without being asked about his family, challenger Page Higginbotham said he wasn’t running for office because of his father or grandfather (though much was mentioned about them in the Orange County Review). Fine, so he must be running on his record? Not a good idea since he said he has never prosecuted a case or managed a law firm. But he has managed a cattle farm.
Incumbent Diana Wheeler O’Connell was poised, confident and spoke with authority. She told us about her experiences and how she served as an assistant Commonwealth Attorney, was in private practice, and later was a partner in a well-known law firm in Orange. Unlike her challenger, Mrs. O’Connell doesn’t have a prominent county name. She’s running on her record. Noting that she is proud of her father who was a fighter pilot in the Air Force, she pointed out that doesn’t make her qualified to fly jets.
So, why did the sheriff publicly endorse the challenger? Should the challenger be voted into office because of the accomplishments of his father and grandfather?
Thankfully, the sheriff’s office isn’t the only law enforcement agency the Commonwealth Attorney works with. Mrs. O’Connell said her office works with multiple agencies, naming many of them, and that some of the highest profile cases weren’t investigated by the sheriff’s office but by the state police.
If we care about what’s best for the county, we need to vote for a proven performer whose experience and reputation can’t be denied. On Nov. 5, there is only one real choice. Vote for Diana Wheeler O’Connell.
Brandilyn Dodson
Culpeper
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.