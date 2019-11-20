‘Difference

Makers’ issue is welcome inspiration

Congratulations and thank you to the publisher, editors, photographers, artists and writers of The Free Lance–Star for your magnificent publication, “Discover.”

At a wearying time of bad news, bad behavior and troubling world events, the stories of local heroes come as rays of sunshine and inspiration.

Through your pages we can learn about how these “Difference Makers of 2019” preserve our environment, teach our children, feed our hungry, tell our local history and empower our youth.

May their examples inspire us all to become better citizens—and to cheer up!

Marilyn Greene

Bumpass

