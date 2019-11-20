‘Difference
Makers’ issue is welcome inspiration
Congratulations and thank you to the publisher, editors, photographers, artists and writers of The Free Lance–Star for your magnificent publication, “Discover.”
At a wearying time of bad news, bad behavior and troubling world events, the stories of local heroes come as rays of sunshine and inspiration.
Through your pages we can learn about how these “Difference Makers of 2019” preserve our environment, teach our children, feed our hungry, tell our local history and empower our youth.
May their examples inspire us all to become better citizens—and to cheer up!
Marilyn Greene
Bumpass
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.