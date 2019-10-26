Dillon for Stafford commonwealth’s attorney
Julia Dillon will make an excellent commonwealth’s attorney for Stafford County. She is a wife and mother and has seven years as a prosecuting attorney. Currently, she is a criminal defense attorney in Stafford County and Fredericksburg. She will serve the public interest with integrity and fairness. She will lead in building a criminal justice system that is fair for all.
The current commonwealth’s attorney is part of a good old boys’ system that does not serve the citizens well. He requests too many jury trials that cost the taxpayers too much money and time, but do not result in justice for all.
We desperately need criminal justice reform that will make us safer and deal creatively with the accused, the victims and the citizens of our county. Too many people are locked up with no rehabilitation or plan to help them become productive citizens.
Julia Dillon will be tough on crime with effective programs to make Stafford County a safer and better place to live and raise a family.
Steve Aycock
Stafford
