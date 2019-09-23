Diminished respect shown for Stars & Stripes
The flag of the country for which I served does not get respect from so many citizens! I have tried three times to reestablish the U.S. flag on existing naked flagpoles in my area.
A Marine veteran sold his home and removed the U.S. and Marine Corps flags. I reinstalled a U.S. flag while the house was vacant. The new owner not only removed the flag, but also removed the flagpole.
I installed a new U.S. flag on a beautiful 40-foot pole, only to shortly have the flag removed and the halyard cut and removed so another could not be raised! The adjacent building was occupied by Sprat Industries and the federal government’s Army Corps of Engineers. I posted a request on the entrance to the latter concerning reestablishing the purpose of this flagpole. No action was taken.
I raised a U.S. flag in Ladysmith in front of the abandoned school on Ladysmith Road. Later, a shackle broke, so I lowered the flag and replaced it. Upon trying to hoist it, the flag jammed at half staff. A note was then left at the Xfinity building across the road requesting that on their next run, they use the bucket truck to release the halyard jam at the pole’s peak.
Later, I discovered not only had the flag been removed, but the halyard had been removed as well.
I leave it to the reader to evaluate the level of respect for our country shown here.
David M. Hoffman
Beaverdam
