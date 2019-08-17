Disco made for a great AARP meeting
Thanks to a recent article by Cathy Dyson [“Service-dog family gives back by raising puppy,” March 20], I had the privilege and pleasure of meeting Jim and Michele Purton of Stafford. They brought Disco, a puppy in training for Canine Companions for Independence, to our King George AARP July meeting. The program was interesting, informative and so much fun.
The Purtons and Disco are also scheduled to participate in the Fredericksburg Area Retired Teachers meeting in September.
I encourage other organizations to contact the Purtons for a program you won’t forget.
Bonnie W. Stone
King George